Bilawal says will ensure free healthcare if voted to power

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged the extension of the free health facilities like Sindh and other people-friendly initiatives to all parts of the country.

Addressing a PPP workers’ convention at Babri Football Stadium in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, he said that PPP has always carried out popular politics, represented backward districts and combated poverty and backwardness.

He said that in the prevailing political and economic recession and there is also crisis of human rights, solution to all these challenges, he is envisaged in the manifesto of their party and in the ideology of its founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as well.

He said that PPP considers none of the political parties as their rivals, saying neither any sportsman nor other one can compete them as they are battling against these politicians; rather they are struggling against poverty and unemployment.

The PPP chief said that other contesting political parties of the elections have their vested interests, but I am contesting it for the resolution of the problems of the people and have no personal agenda. He said that one leader is participating in the elections to come out of prison while the other is contesting it to save himself from it.

He added that PPP is contesting elections to expand the ambit of the financial support of the poor women from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and increase the amount of the stipend to combat the poverty and inflation.

He said that they are contesting the polls to guarantee the provision of rights to labourers like guaranteed by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and issue Benazir Mazdoor Card to every labourer and benefit peasants and Haris through Kisan Card.

He added that they also want to issue youth cards to extend financial support to unemployed youth, generate employment opportunities for them inside the country and abroad. He said that like Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto they will also make efforts for the provision of employment to youth and delivered Sehat Sahulat Programme at the doorstep of the people.

Bilawal Bhutto said that they had planned the establishment of NICVD like hospitals in all nook and corners of the country including the far-flung districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide free treatment of the cardiovascular diseases and kidney transplant to the people of this province also.

