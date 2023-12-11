BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-11

PFA discards 1,000kgs of expired meat, lodges FIR

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams raided a meat processing unit in Shamkay Bhattian and discarded 1,000 kg expired and stinky meat, and lodged an FIR against the unit owner in the nearest police station.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed on Sunday. He said that hundreds of kilograms of unhygienic and expired meat stored in a dirty chiller and unhygienic working environment.

He said that the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements in the slaughterhouse of the processing unit and substandard packing of the meat. Moreover, the administration of the unit also failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team on the spot, he added.

The director general said that PFA had set ablaze the fungus-infested and expired meat as per eco-friendly policy after seizing it during a raid. He said that 25 maund meat was to be supplied to different superstores and marts; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

He further said that the police have registered a case against the processing unit owner over violation of the Food Act while handing an accused over to the area police for further investigation to nab the group involved in this heinous crime.

Muhammad Asim said that the use of unhygienic meat causes health problems for consumer health. PFA will continue its efforts to curb food-related issues and to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab, he added.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday continued a crackdown on milk adulteration mafia across the province for the third consecutive day and discarded 23,206 litres of impure milk.

Meanwhile, Dairy safety teams of PFA had inspected 1,664 milk carrier vehicles and 494 shops in different districts of the province during a day-long operation. He said that PFA imposed hefty fines on 314 milk shops and milk carrier vehicles in Punjab.

The teams inspected more than 1,219,000 litres of milk while 580.15 maunds of milk discarded over proved contamination of polluted water and other chemicals besides lacking natural fats. He said that hazardous chemicals had been used to enhance the thickness and quantity of milk, he added.

Muhammad Asim said that chemically contaminated milk was to be supplied to different small milk shops and in housing societies. He said that citizens can get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200 ml raw milk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIR registered meat Punjab Food Authority Punjab police PFA Shamkay Bhattian expired meat

Comments

1000 characters

PFA discards 1,000kgs of expired meat, lodges FIR

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

LoIs for hydropower projects: KP seeks provinces’ say in PPIB WG

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

WHO demands immediate access to Gaza

Israel steps up its offensive in Gaza

COAS leaves for US

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

‘Handling complaints of aggrieved persons’: President sets aside order of Banking Mohtasib

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories