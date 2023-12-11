PFA discards 1,000kgs of expired meat, lodges FIR

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams raided a meat processing unit in Shamkay Bhattian and discarded 1,000 kg expired and stinky meat, and lodged an FIR against the unit owner in the nearest police station.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed on Sunday. He said that hundreds of kilograms of unhygienic and expired meat stored in a dirty chiller and unhygienic working environment.

He said that the raiding team also witnessed poor cleanliness arrangements in the slaughterhouse of the processing unit and substandard packing of the meat. Moreover, the administration of the unit also failed to present the necessary record to the raiding team on the spot, he added.

The director general said that PFA had set ablaze the fungus-infested and expired meat as per eco-friendly policy after seizing it during a raid. He said that 25 maund meat was to be supplied to different superstores and marts; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

He further said that the police have registered a case against the processing unit owner over violation of the Food Act while handing an accused over to the area police for further investigation to nab the group involved in this heinous crime.

Muhammad Asim said that the use of unhygienic meat causes health problems for consumer health. PFA will continue its efforts to curb food-related issues and to eliminate the adulteration mafia from Punjab, he added.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday continued a crackdown on milk adulteration mafia across the province for the third consecutive day and discarded 23,206 litres of impure milk.

Meanwhile, Dairy safety teams of PFA had inspected 1,664 milk carrier vehicles and 494 shops in different districts of the province during a day-long operation. He said that PFA imposed hefty fines on 314 milk shops and milk carrier vehicles in Punjab.

The teams inspected more than 1,219,000 litres of milk while 580.15 maunds of milk discarded over proved contamination of polluted water and other chemicals besides lacking natural fats. He said that hazardous chemicals had been used to enhance the thickness and quantity of milk, he added.

Muhammad Asim said that chemically contaminated milk was to be supplied to different small milk shops and in housing societies. He said that citizens can get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200 ml raw milk.

