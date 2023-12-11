BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-11

Sindh’s integrated health, population project: World Bank rates implementation progress as ‘satisfactory’

Tahir Amin Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has rated the overall implementation progress of the “Sindh Integrated Health and Population Project” worth $200 million, satisfactory.

The project was approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on December 19, 2022, and became effective on January 13, 2023.

The project has four components component 1: Improving RMNCAH+N services utilization and quality and support during public health emergencies ($180 million), component 2: Strengthening demand for RMNCAH+N services including women’s empowerment for availing health services ($10 million), component 3: Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation and Research ($10 million), and component 4: Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC).

The bank in its report stated that the Sindh Integrated Health and Population Project aims to improve the utilisation and quality of basic Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health plus Nutrition (RMNCAH+N), for poor and vulnerable populations, especially women and children, in targeted areas of Sindh.

The Project Management Unit (PMU) has been established and critical staff have been hired. The project has made steady implementation progress since it became effective in January 2023. It is important to maintain and accelerate implementation as the project’s development objective is dependent on the completion of the civil works related to the health facilities that were damaged during the flood.

The report noted that the Department of Health have been working on data quality. The PMU is working closely with MIS to improve the data completeness and other data discrepancies. The team will consider using this as a baseline and try to achieve the end target.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Sindh Health population health projects CERC

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh’s integrated health, population project: World Bank rates implementation progress as ‘satisfactory’

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

LoIs for hydropower projects: KP seeks provinces’ say in PPIB WG

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

WHO demands immediate access to Gaza

Israel steps up its offensive in Gaza

COAS leaves for US

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

‘Handling complaints of aggrieved persons’: President sets aside order of Banking Mohtasib

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories