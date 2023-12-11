BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Sindh govt committed to implementing labour, trade union laws: minister

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Sunday said that the Sindh government is committed to strictly implementing the labour and trade union laws.

He was addressing at a conference on “Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan” and the launching of the study on Domestic Child Labour in Pakistan by Chairperson Human Rights Commission Sindh, Iqbal Ahmed Detho at a local hotel here.

The conference was organized by Sindh Human Rights Commission in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Pakistan (FES Pakistan).

Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that our civil society and every educated person had to play their role to discourage and end child labour.

He said that the Sindh government has taken a lead in the legislation to protect the rights of the downtrodden sections of the society to help them.

In response to a question, Information Minister Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that funds have been released by the Sindh government for the repair of all the schools that were destroyed during the floods in Sindh.

On this occasion, Consul General of Germany in Karachi Ruediger Lotz, Senator Taj Haider, Chairperson of Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmad Dethu, Secretary Labor Sindh Shariq Ahmed, DIG Training Sindh Police, Faizullah Correjo, ILO Pakistan Sagheer Bukhari, UNICEF Mehwish, Rida Tahir, Habibuddin Junadi, Abdullah Dayo and Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES Pakistan) Country Director Dr Niels Hegewisch also spoke.

The speakers said that the minimum age of a worker whether he is working at home or in a factory should be 18 years as per international convention.

Earlier, the representatives of various political parties and workers’ organizations also shared their views during the first session of this conference.

