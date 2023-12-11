BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-11

Gaza: Human stories of suffering, anguish, and loss

Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

“Before, we used to ask ourselves whether we will die or not on this war, but in the past two days since Friday, we fear it is just a matter of time.

I am a resident of Gaza City, then we moved to Al-Karara in southern Gaza Strip and yesterday we fled to deeper shelter in Khan Younis and today we are trying to flee under the bombardment to Rafah.” These are the words of Mahar, the 37-year-old Palestinian father of three, recently carried by global print and broadcast media alike.

His ordeal presents a sardonic comment on gross insensitivity of the world powers in particular who have failed to help stop Israel’s growing belligerence in the Gaza Strip where over 17,000 Palestinians have been killed in little over two months and where 16 years of an Israeli land, air and sea blockade has already crippled its economy. That Gaza is in ruins is a fact.

Its 80 percent of its population of 2.3 million has been displaced. Mahar is one of those Gazans who had moved from northern Gaza to its southern part and now pressing towards the Rafah border after Israeli armed forces launched their ground offensive in Gaza. This border crossing into Egypt is only land crossing in and out of Gaza, not controlled by Israel.

This crossing has not only been witnessing the scenes of statistics in terms of arrival of Palestinians, it is also attesting human stories of suffering, anguish and loss.

The crimes Israel has been committing against Palestinians are too bad or horrific. No media report, in my view, can convey the unspeakable suffering that Israel has been causing day in and day out. Russia’s foreign minister Sergie Lavrov has been quoted as saying that “Israel cannot carry out collective punishment of people in Gaza”.

No doubt, his stance deserves a lot of praise, but I request him to do something meaningful and concrete without any further loss of time because world powers, so far, have only paid lip service to the plight of Palestinians.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gaza Rafah border

Comments

1000 characters

Gaza: Human stories of suffering, anguish, and loss

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

LoIs for hydropower projects: KP seeks provinces’ say in PPIB WG

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

WHO demands immediate access to Gaza

Israel steps up its offensive in Gaza

COAS leaves for US

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

‘Handling complaints of aggrieved persons’: President sets aside order of Banking Mohtasib

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories