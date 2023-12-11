Prices of food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, pulses, sugar, flour, fruits and others was witnessed in the market, according to the survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

According to the survey, flour price has surged up in retail and wholesale market, as Rs 16 per kilo increase was witnessed while 20-kg sac of fine flour available at Rs 2900 against the price of Rs 2700 while 80-kg sac is being sold at Rs 13,200 in open market.

The survey further noticed one kilogram live chicken/meat was being sold at Rs 345 per kilo against Rs 370 per kilogram in the previous week while farm eggs available at Rs 360 per dozen, hen eggs being sold at Rs 750-800 per dozen, the survey said.

Butchers have charged self-imposed rates as local administration failed to implement official rate in the market. Cow meat within bone was sold at Rs 800-900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs 1000 per kilo against the official fixed rate, the survey said.

Similarly, mutton beef was being sold at Rs 1800-2000 and Rs 2200 per kilogram.

Buyers urged the administration to take notice of vendors over self-imposed prices and ensure implementation of an official price-list in the provincial capital.

According to a survey, a spike in prices of vegetables continued in the open market as in this week also only cauliflower was available at Rs 40 per kilogram and other prices skyrocketed.

One kilogram of ginger was available at Rs 800-900 per kg while one kilogram of garlic was available at Rs 350 per kg, the survey noted.

Retaining its high position, tomatoes were available at Rs 200-220 per kilo against the price of Rs 180 per kilogram, while price of onion also went up as being sold at Rs 100-110 per kg against the price of Rs 80 per kg.

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs 350-400 and Rs 450 per kg, green pepper at Rs 100 per kg, okra Rs 100 per kg, and curry Rs 60 per kg, turnip at Rs 120 per kg, eggplant (bringle) at Rs 100 per kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs 120-150 per kg and lemon was being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, Arvi was available at Rs 150 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market at Rs160 per kg against Rs 150 per kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/ food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, good quality (sela) was available at Rs 320 per kg, while low–quality rice was available at Rs 300 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 160 per kg and Rs 180-200 per kg. Dal mash was available at Rs 480 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 300 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 240 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 280 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 260 per kg, red bean at Rs 560 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg, red bean from Rs 450 per kg, big-size white Channa at Rs 450 per kg, small-size white channa at Rs 400 per kg.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained skyrocketed in the local market.

The prices of apples reached at Rs 350 per kg, persimmon at Rs 150 per kg and banana at 100 per dozen, guava at Rs 200 per kg, grapes at Rs 250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Likewise, the survey said prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023