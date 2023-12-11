BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
61 students get scholarships on ombudsman’s order

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

LAHORE: Through the efforts of the Ombudsman Punjab, 61 students who received educational scholarships from Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Punjab Social Protection Authority, Punjab Government Servant Benevolent Fund, Provincial Welfare Fund and Bahauddin Zakariya University were paid their pending educational scholarships of Rs 31 lakh 70 thousand 60 rupees.

According to the details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (Retd), 61 applicants belonging to different districts requested that they have contacted their respective institutions several times to get educational scholarships, but there is no hearing, so the scholarships from the Ombudsman Punjab.

It is requested to be released. In this regard, the Ombudsman of Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R) issued orders to the relevant institutions to pay the pending education scholarships to the complainants as soon as possible.

Relief has been provided in pending educational scholarship applications. Along with this, in a statement released here on Sunday, the spokesman said that on the instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (Retd), the various provincial departments appointed 8 applicants as Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Employment) under rule 17-A of the Executive Rules, 1974. Jobs have been provided, which has made it possible to protect their legal rights.

Among these persons, Muhammad Rajab of Rahim Yar Khan as Junior Clerk on Scale-11, Zainul Abedin of Jhelum as Deputy Messenger, Asghar Hussain as Chowkidar, Ashmil Shuaa of Gujarat on a possible vacant post, Ghulam Batul of Wahari.

As Junior Technician Scale-9, Ahmad Nawaz of Bhakkar as Driver, Muhammad Yousuf of Dera Ghazi Khan as Watchman Scale-1 has been provided. The complainant belonging to different districts expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (Retd) for playing an effective role in resolving their grievances.

