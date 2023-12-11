BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-11

Citigroup reorganisation to be completed in first quarter, cost $1 billion

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:41am

WASHINGTON: Citi-group Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Wednesday the bank’s largest reorganisation in decades will cost about $1 billion for charges related to restructuring and severance.

The overhaul is expected to be fully completed by the end of the first quarter next year, Mason told the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference. The changes include slimming down management and potentially laying off thousands of employees.

Simplifying the bank’s structure will enable it to reduce annual expenses to between $51 billion and $53 billion, he added, helping Citi approach its profit targets.

Shares of the bank climbed nearly 4% in afternoon trading, outperforming major peers.

The bank maintained its estimate for 2023 expenses at $54 billion, excluding a special assessment from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. of about $1.65 billion.

Some of the restructuring charges of about $200 million will probably be booked in the fourth quarter, according to Mason.

The bank aims to reach a medium-term return on average tangible common shareholders equity of 11% to 12% in the medium term after the reorganization. ROTCE is a measure of company performance.

Citi’s full-year revenue in 2023 will probably come in at about $78 billion, the lower end of its previous forecast, Mason said.

Mason cited Argentina as a factor reducing Citi’s revenue.

“The Argentina elections for example, that is going to put pressure on revenue for a couple of hundred million dollars,” he said. “Thinking about the currency impact, that’s the cost of us doing business there.”

Citi announced the latest phase of its sweeping reorganization last month, trimming leadership and moving executives within divisions. The bank is reducing management layers from 13 to eight as part of its biggest overhaul in decades.

CEO Jane Fraser aims to reduce bureaucracy and increase profits while boosting the company’s stock, which lags its peers. “We need to change how we run Citi in order to truly transform it once and for all,” Fraser told analysts on a third quarter earnings call in October.

The third-largest US bank by assets beat estimates for third quarter profits, driven by rising trading revenue, investment banking fees and interest payments.

citigroup Mark Mason

Comments

1000 characters

Citigroup reorganisation to be completed in first quarter, cost $1 billion

Sanjrani accepts resignation of Tarin

LoIs for hydropower projects: KP seeks provinces’ say in PPIB WG

Importer booked for evasion of Rs30m duty

WHO demands immediate access to Gaza

Israel steps up its offensive in Gaza

COAS leaves for US

‘Country is not getting new inflows from abroad’

Account opening with CDC: SECP’s CGP to facilitate stock market intermediaries, investors

‘Handling complaints of aggrieved persons’: President sets aside order of Banking Mohtasib

Saudi minister seeks govt’s intervention for resolution of KE issue

Read more stories