Abrar Ahmed ruled out of first Australia Test with knee injury

Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening Test against Australia due to a knee injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a statement.

Offspinner Sajid Khan has been added to the squad as a backup option.

According to the PCB, Abrar sustained the injury to his right knee during Pakistan’s match against the Australia Prime Minister XI, after which he was sent for an MRI.

“During an assessment by the medical team, a provisional diagnosis was made - justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day,” a PCB release stated.

The board said Abrar will remain with the team and undergo treatment in Perth. His fitness will be reassessed before the Boxing Day Test.

Pakistan’s first Test against Australia in Perth begins on December 14. The second Test will get underway on December 26 at the MCG while the final Test will be played at the SCG from January 3.