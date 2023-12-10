World
Gaza war puts entire generation at risk of 'radicalisation': Qatar PM
DOHA: Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday that an entire generation in the Middle East is at risk of becoming radicalised because of the war in Gaza.
Qatar’s PM hopes for breakthrough on hostages’ release ‘soon’
Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.
