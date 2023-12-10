BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US offers Argentina’s Milei support on IMF, lithium: White House adviser

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 11:48am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BUENOS AIRES: A US delegation gave its support to Argentine President-elect Javier Milei over talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and developing its lithium sector during a meeting in Buenos Aires on Saturday, a White House official told Reuters.

Juan Gonzalez, adviser to US President Joe Biden and the National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere senior director, said the talks, a day ahead of Milei’s inauguration, were “very positive” and focused on the country’s embattled economy.

Argentina is struggling with inflation nearing 150%, while over two-fifths of the population is in poverty.

Its $44 billion IMF program has skidded off track, central bank net reserves are deep in the red and a recession is looming.

Milei is set to roll out a series of measures to rein in state spending after his inauguration, a “shock” therapy plan which his backers hope will stabilize the economy, but which is likely to be painful for Argentines at least in the short-term.

“I think priority number one is the economic challenges that Argentina is facing,” Gonzalez told Reuters in an interview in Buenos Aires hours after meeting with Milei, adding the country needed space and time to get its house in order.

“Argentina needs to fix those challenges,” he said, adding that the grains producing country also needed to come to an agreement on its economic plan with IMF staff.

“We’ve just been trying to encourage dialogue and encourage a constructive outcome between Argentina and the IMF.”

The current IMF program, which replaced a failed 2018 deal, has increasingly wobbled as Argentina’s economic crisis has worsened, a trend that drove the rise of right-wing outsider Milei, a libertarian economist and former TV pundit.

Gonzalez said that the delegation had discussed lithium with Milei, including the country’s hope to benefit from the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which it currently does not as it is not a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner.

He also said the United States was willing to support Argentina, the world’s no. 4 producer lithium, expand beyond production of the key electric battery metal.

“Certainly Argentina is a source of lithium, but there is no reason that Argentina should not be refining and moving up on the value chain of lithium, and we want to help,” he said. Asked about a potential deal to facilitate Argentina buying used US F-16 jets, he said the two sides were “having discussions”, without giving further details.

Argentina annual inflation hits 138% ahead of election

Milei, who has pledged a pro-US foreign policy and been critical of China, is set to be sworn in Sunday with dignitaries expected including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Right wing former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Milei on Friday, will also be there.

Gonzalez said there was no meeting confirmed with Zelenskiy, who wants to bolster support for Ukraine’s 21-month-old war against Russia, but that an informal discussion was likely with the US delegation head, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

“I think on the floor of the inauguration, there’ll be an opportunity to talk. I’m sure she’ll seek him out,” he said.

IMF argentina Volodymyr Zelenskiy National Security Council US president Joe Biden US delegation US Inflation Reduction Act Prime Minister Viktor Orban Buenos Aires Javier Milei US F 16 jets Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Comments

1000 characters

US offers Argentina’s Milei support on IMF, lithium: White House adviser

Govt seeks to cure Sino-Pak trade imbalance

Independent directors’ selection: SECP directs cos to exercise due diligence

700.7MW hydel power project: Chinese co urges PPIB to grant extension in financial close

Yemen rebels threaten Israel-bound Red Sea ships

SIFC panel for single authority to manage all SEZs

IMF scheduled to consider first review of $3bn SBA on Jan 11

North Korea condemns US veto of Gaza ceasefire call at UN

Police force needs to improve its image: PM

China, Saudi to expand trade and investment cooperation

Gaza ceasefire: UN’s failure to adopt resolution disappoints Pakistan

Read more stories