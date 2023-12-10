BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Dec 10, 2023
World

North Korea condemns US veto of Gaza ceasefire call at UN

Reuters Published December 10, 2023 Updated December 10, 2023 12:56pm

SEOUL: A North Korean senior official criticised the United States for blocking a UN resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, claiming the veto showed Washington's "double standards", North Korean state media KCNA said on Sunday.

The United States vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council on Friday.

The ceasefire resolution at the UN failed to pass after the United States vetoed the proposal and Britain abstained.

"The United States' abuse of its veto power to protect an ally that massacred tens of thousands of civilians is not only a manifestation of illegal and unreasonable double standards, but also the height of inhumane evil," Kim Son Gyong, North Korea's vice foreign minister for international organisations, said via KCNA.

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire call

Kim argued the United States was contradicting itself by condoning continued fighting in Gaza while condemning North Korea's recent satellite launch that caused no harm to any other country.

The national security advisers of the US, South Korea and Japan met on Saturday to reaffirm their coordinated response to North Korea's threats, as North Korea warned it would deploy more spy satellites.

United States North Korea Kim Son Gyong

