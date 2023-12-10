BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Musk poll shows X users want US conspiracy theorist Jones’ account back

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2023 11:14am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

A majority of users on X have voted to reinstate the account of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a poll set up by the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk.

“Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform? Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk posted on Saturday, using a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The poll was open for 12 hours, and final results showed about 70% voting in favor of reinstating Jones on X.

Reuters could not immediately verify if Jones’ account was restored.

In 2018, the platform formerly known as Twitter permanently banned Jones and his website Infowars, saying that the accounts had violated its behavior policies.

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

The ban came weeks after Apple, Alphabet’s YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from Jones, citing community standards.

