Dec 10, 2023
World

China, Saudi to expand trade and investment cooperation

BEIJING: China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih in Beijing...
Reuters Published December 10, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIJING: China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih in Beijing on Sunday and discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investment, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

China and Saudi Arabia central banks sign local currency swap agreement

China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to jointly promote the Belt and Road initiative and Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" initiative, the ministry quoted Wang as saying, adding that the two countries would also expand cooperation in energy and resources, infrastructure and technology.

