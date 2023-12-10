BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-10

Independent directors’ selection: SECP directs cos to exercise due diligence

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed companies to exercise their own due diligence before picking an individual as candidate for selection as an independent director.

According to the SECP’s new document on category-wise voting in the election of directors issued on Saturday, the independent director has to be selected from the databank maintained by the institute notified by the Commission (Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance notified vide S.R.O. 73(I)/2018 dated January 25, 2018). The Commission has also issued the Companies (Manner and Selection of Independent Directors) Regulations, 2018 (the “ID Regulations”) through SRO 556(I)/2018 dated April 26, 2018 in which additional compliance requirements are given for an independent director.

The companies are required to exercise their own due diligence before selecting an individual as candidate for selection as an independent director. Further, justification for selection of candidate for appointment as independent director is to be provided in the statement of material facts attached with the respective notice of meeting under the provisions of Section 166(3) of the Act.

SECP to introduce cyber security framework

The SECP has introduced the concept of category-wise voting for the election of directors by way of amendments made mainly in the CCG Regulations through SRO 906(I)/2023 and consequential amendments made in the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 (PB Regulations) through SRO 905(I)/2023 which were notified on July 7, 2023. Under the aforesaid amendments, three tier voting structure is specified and voting is to be done in three categories, ie, female, independent and other director categories.

In order to avoid legal complications, maximum number of seats in the female category is fixed as one and for independent director two or one third of the Board (whichever is higher). However, there will be no restriction on the total number of female or independent directors that can be elected on the board of a company in all categories combined.

The member on his/her discretion may cast their votes to any candidate in each category of directors contesting the election.

For voting in categories, the division of votes available to each member shall be on category-wise basis in proportion to the number of seats of directors under such category.

The number of votes for each category shall be counted separately after the completion of voting process, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP

Comments

1000 characters

Independent directors’ selection: SECP directs cos to exercise due diligence

700.7MW hydel power project: Chinese co urges PPIB to grant extension in financial close

SIFC panel for single authority to manage all SEZs

IMF scheduled to consider first review of $3bn SBA on Jan 11

Police force needs to improve its image: PM

Gaza ceasefire: UN’s failure to adopt resolution disappoints Pakistan

SECP registers 2,234 new companies in Nov

Al-Qadir Trust case: A few cabinet members were for holding deliberations, Zubaida tells NAB CIT

Trial of civilians in military courts: SC set to hear intra-court appeals on 13th

ATC withdraws non-bailable arrest warrants for Marriyum

Read more stories