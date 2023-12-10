BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
ATC withdraws non-bailable arrest warrants for Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday withdrew non-bailable arrest warrants for former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb after she appeared before the court in a case registered against her last year.

The court had issued the arrest warrants of Ms Aurangzeb for her failure to attend the previous court proceedings.

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb

Ms Aurangzeb and former MNA Javed Latif, both nominated in the case, appeared before the court with their lawyers.

The court cancelled the warrants of the former information minister and adjourned further hearing till January 6 next and sought arguments on acquittal applications.

The case was registered against Ms Aurangzeb and Javed Latif in Lahore on Sep 19, 2022 for allegedly ‘using religion to instill and spread hatred’ against PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

