May 9 riots: Court rejects pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday cancelled the pre-arrest bail of PTI former secretary general Asad Umar in a case of May 9 riots.

The court; however, extended the same to him and former prime minister Imran Khanâ€™s sisters Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan in other cases till January 09 next.

The court observed that the trial in Askari Tower attack case had been commenced, therefore, exemption from personal appearance could not be granted to the suspect.

A lawyer filed an application on behalf of Asad Umar seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance in the bail proceedings of seven cases of May 9 riots against him.

The court allowed the application in six cases; however, dismissed in one wherein trial had been started.

Separately, another court extended the pre-arrest bail of Zain Qureshi, son of PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the Jinnah House attack case till January 09.

Meanwhile, another anti-terrorism court extended the judicial remand of PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in Shadman police attack case.

The court directed the police to produce the PTI leaders before the court again on December 23.

