Govt medical, dental colleges in Punjab: Provisional merit list for admissions released

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: The provisional merit list for admissions into government medical and dental colleges in Punjab has been released, with a merit exceeding 91 percent this year.

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) published the list for the top 5000 eligible candidates on its website. The provisional list is applicable for admissions on open merit and reserved seats.

Out of the merit list, 3389 candidates will be admitted in MBBS and BDS courses being offered in 16 public sector medical and three dental colleges.

According to the list, the expected merit for open merit MBBS seat is 91.3- percent, and for BDS, it is 91.1- percent. The merit is calculated as an aggregate percentage adding 10- percent of SSC, 40 percent of HSSC and 50 -percent of MDCAT marks scored by the candidate.

Candidates can raise objections regarding the provisional merit list within the next 48 hours.

According to the UHS spokesperson, objections will only be accepted through the online complaint portal. It is mandatory to upload relevant documentary evidence with the objection. After reviewing all objections, the final merit list will be issued on December 12.

Admissions to medical and dental colleges will be made based on this final merit list, considering the order of preference for colleges given by the candidates. The first selection list for medical college allotment will be released on December 15.

