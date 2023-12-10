Over 51 cars taken away in capital

ISLAMABAD: Armed gangs have deprived over 60 persons of their mobile phones and cash at gunpoint in different areas of the federal capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 51 cases of car theft, 60 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, over 21 cases of robbery, and five cases of kidnapping. Similarly, two persons were shot dead and police recovered a dead body of women during the last week.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of, the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Ramna, Tarnol, and Sumbal police stations. During the same period, auto thieves stole seven motorbikes from the limits of Shalimar police station, six motorbikes from the Jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station, five motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station as well as another five motorbikes from the limits of Koral police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole four bikes from the limits of Margalla police station as well as lifted four motorbikes from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched 10 mobile phones, auto thieves stole three vehicles in the limits of the Industrial Area police station, five mobile phones, four motorbikes were reported to Kohsar police.

