Diplomas awarded to 719 AIT students

KARACHI: Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organised the third Graduation Ceremony in which diplomas of Associate Engineer were awarded to about 719 students from different departments.

Students who secured first, second, and third positions have been bestowed with gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest, Minister of Education Sindh Rana Hussain said that the mindless race of getting degrees has worsened the situation of employment.

Degree holders are getting frustrated finding no use of their degrees.

Today knowledge should be acquired according to contemporary requirements.

This is an era of knowledge processing. Select the curriculum according to the current demand. Technological skills help you get jobs quickly and easily, she said.

In Pakistan, especially in the province of Sindh, the use of intoxicants like Gutka, Mawa, which are more lethal than cigarettes, has increased. It is threatening to the health of the youth. We are planning to pass a law against substance abuse in academic institutions. A Task Force has been formed to monitor it and take strict action against the persons who are involved in this offence, she said.

Chairman AIT Governing Body, Jawaid Anwar said that technology is playing a dominant role in the development and growth of the country. Technology has become a game changer in the present era. The concept of technology has changed. The importance of diploma holders has increased globally. Skilled people are in high demand all over the world.

Member of AIT Governing Body Aslam Shah Khan said that Pakistan’s survival is linked to education. Skill plays an important role in eliminating unemployment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023