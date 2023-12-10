BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
Dec 10, 2023
LDA seals properties in operation against encroachments

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2023 03:33am

LAHORE: In an operation against encroachments, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) removed obstacles from the parking areas and sealed several properties.

As per the details shared by the LDA on Saturday, the joint operation was carried out around Ali Zeb Road and removed encroachments from the commercial properties. Five shops were sealed for encroaching on the parking space in Firdous Market.

During the operation, the office in the parking area of Square One Mall was sealed while a canteen and an office in the parking area of Al Hafeez Business Center were also sealed.

Moreover, several private offices located on Ali Zeb Road were sealed for violating the parking rules and a laundry shop, offices and stores located in the parking area of a private hotel were sealed.

LDA encroachments TEPA commercial properties

