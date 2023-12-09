BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ‘responsible for bloodshed’ of Gaza children after UN veto: Abbas

AFP Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:09pm

RAMALLAH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Saturday the United States was “responsible for the bloodshed” of children in Gaza after it vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the territory.

“The president has described the American position as aggressive and immoral, a blatant violation of all humanitarian values and principles, and holds the United States responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women, and elderly in Gaza” due to its support for Israel, said a statement from Abbas’s office.

Washington’s veto at a special meeting of the Security Council on Friday scuttled the growing efforts towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the territory led by UN chief Antonio Guterres and Arab nations.

Israel strikes Gaza after failed UN ceasefire bid

American envoy Robert Wood said the resolution was “divorced from reality” and “would have not moved the needle forward on the ground”.

Israel praised the veto, but the resolution’s sponsor, the United Arab Emirates, said it was “deeply disappointed” by the result.

Abbas said Saturday that “US policy makes it complicit in the crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem”.

Guterres had convened the emergency meeting after weeks of fighting left nearly 17,500 people dead in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry.

The war in the territory was triggered by Hamas’s bloody surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw another 240 taken hostage, Israeli officials say.

Mahmud Abbas Gaza ceasefire Israel Gaza conflict Gaza war

Comments

1000 characters

US ‘responsible for bloodshed’ of Gaza children after UN veto: Abbas

$100 billion export vision: Pakistan eyes to reduce trade deficit with China

Nawaz stresses on improving relations with India, other neigbours

Primary auction for GDS will also be held on PSX

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Sarah Inam murder case: Verdict to be announced on December 14

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

OPEC members push against including fossil fuels phase-out in COP28 deal

Sydney bakes in hottest day in three years

Read more stories