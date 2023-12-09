Sarah Inam murder case: Verdict to be announced on December 14

The Islamabad district and sessions court reserved its verdict in the murder case of Sara Inam, daughter-in-law of renowned journalist Ayaz Ameer, Aaj News reported.

The verdict will be announced on December 14.

She was allegedly murdered a year ago in Islamabad by Shahnawaz, her husband and son of Ayaz Amir, a renowned journalist.

Judge Nasir Javed was hearing the case, during which Nisar Asghar, the lawyer for Samina Shah, gave his final arguments.

Along with the prosecutor and the accused's lawyers, Shahnawaz Amir and Samina Shah were also present in court.

After the prosecution and lawyers had presented their arguments, the court reserved the verdict.