Dec 09, 2023
India’s Modi aims to make GIFT City a centre for sustainable finance

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2023 12:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: India wants to make its financial hub in the western state of Gujarat a centre for global sustainable finance to help fund the $10 trillion investment needed to achieve its 2070 net zero emissions goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“GIFT IFSC is an efficient channel to make India a low-carbon economy and get the required green capital flow. Issuance of financial instruments such as green bonds, sustainable bonds, sustainability-linked bonds will help the world,” Modi said in a speech.

India’s forex reserves rise for third week, hit over four-month high

He said India wants to expand the role of GIFT City to make it a new age financial services and technology nerve centre.

GIFT-IFSC is a tax-neutral financial centre that aims to compete with hubs like Singapore as it provides fiscal incentives and a looser regulatory environment.

