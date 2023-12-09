BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
‘$100bn export vision’: EAC charts course

APP Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Export Advisory Council (EAC) on Friday held its inaugural meeting under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, charting the course for Pakistan’s $100 Billion Export Vision.

The council considered proposals to elevate domestic exports to $50 billion within the next five years, said a news release here.

The minister expressed confidence that, with concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, Pakistan’s textile exports could reach $50 billion, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Commerce minister visits KCCI: ‘Govt finalising long-term plan to achieve $100bn export target in five years’

He stressed that a robust export strategy could potentially alleviate the burden of debt, positioning Pakistan competitively in the global market. Envisioned Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) to rise to 1 trillion dollars which could increase average per capita income in Pakistan threefold, he added.

He emphasized that Pakistan needed export-driven growth to alleviate the balance of payments problem.

The minister also underscored the significance of the textile sector, acknowledging its largest share in the country’s exports. He emphasized that despite this, the sector operated below its full potential.

To address this, the council discussed plans to organize a Textile Expo, a dedicated platform aimed at boosting textile exports. Comprising prominent figures in the export sector, the council boasts members including Mussadiq Zulqarnain, Fawad Anwar, Shahid Surti, Mian Ahsan, Yaqub Ahmed, Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh, Shahid Abdullah, and Ahmed Kamal.

The collective wisdom and expertise of these industry leaders were harnessed during the meeting to address pressing challenges faced by Pakistan’s exports.

