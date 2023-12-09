Sarwar may rejoin PTI

ISLAMABAD: Chief Organiser, Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-i-Azam) PML(Q) and two times former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is likely to announce that he would rejoin the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) next week.

This was revealed to this correspondent by sources close to senior politician Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. If successful, it will be his third move since 2013 when he returned to Pakistan after relinquishing British citizenship.

Sources revealed that for the past three weeks Sarwar has been reaching out to PTI’s leadership, directly and indirectly, from his base in Scotland to explore the possibility of a return to the party adding that some of his family members want to run for elections on the party’s tickets from Faisalabad.

Chaudhry Sarwar was appointed Punjab Governor by the PML-N but after developing a disagreement with the party leadership he resigned on 29 January 2015 and joined PTI on 10 February 2015. He was appointed governor Punjab in September 2018 and quit PTI on 3 April 2018 at a time when the vote of no confidence against the then Prime Minister was imminent.

During Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain’s meeting on 6 December at the latter’s residence the absence of Chief Organizer Chaudhary Sarwar was noticeable prompting many to speculate that Nawaz Sharif had indicated zero tolerance for his presence during the meeting. This was refuted by sources close to Sarwar who maintained that it was Sarwar who did not wish to meet him.

Chaudhry Sarwar’s son Anas, Leader of the Scottish Labour leader, since 27 February 2021, is gearing up for an election next year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023