Pakistan to be world investment destination after SIFC

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) stated that country is poised to become the investment destination of the world, especially with our new Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that meets investor needs through a one window approach.

PBF Chairman (Capital Area) and FPCCI presidential candidate Atif Ikram Sheikh said in the light of our population size and abundant natural resources, Pakistan will be the most valuable asset for investors in this decade.

Addressing the dignitaries of UAE businessmen, he said let me informed our friends that Pakistan has an honest, hardworking population of 250 million, making it the fifth largest in the world. With 60% below the age of 30, we are dreaming big for our country’s full potential. This is the decade for Pakistan's development and prosperity.

Friends of Pakistan are set to invest US 60 billion dollars in Pakistan in the near future.

Following the establishment of the SIFC, Pakistan is progressing through economic stability. The stock market is breaking all records and producing good results and the rupee is also strengthening against the US dollar. Efforts are afoot by the caretaker government to curb inflation.

Under the dynamic leadership of Gen Asim Munir, the armed forces started initiatives to transform the hopelessness into a robust and stable Pakistan. Stern action is under way against the smuggling mafia which was hitting the national economy, making life of common man miserable.

PBF reiterated Pakistan full support to the UAE Presidency for COP28 and underlined the importance of COP28 as an opportunity for meaningful progress towards effective and result-oriented global actions on key areas to mitigate climate impact including the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023