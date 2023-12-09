BAFL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (6.32%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
FABL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.6%)
GGL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 129.52 Increased By ▲ 8.18 (6.74%)
HUBC 123.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.72%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.59%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 42.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
OGDC 125.38 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.34%)
PAEL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.44%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.34%)
PIOC 118.47 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.22%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
SSGC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.69%)
TPLP 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.45%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-09

Toshakhana case: IK’s plea for larger bench referred to CJ

Recorder Report Published 09 Dec, 2023 05:46am

LAHORE: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) referred a petition of former PTI chairman Imran Khan to the chief justice for its disposal by a larger bench challenging the petitioner’s in the Toshakhana case.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan conducted the proceedings at his chamber. He suggested that the matter should be heard by a five-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan already proceeding with a set of petitions of similar nature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Toshakhana case Imran Khan Justice Shujaat Ali Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: IK’s plea for larger bench referred to CJ

Sukuk receives Rs479bn participation against Rs30bn target

Q1: Provinces’ budget surplus dips 76pc YoY

Debt servicing: CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to make Rs25.4bn payment

‘$100bn export vision’: EAC charts course

145 govt organisations: FBR defines ‘economic transaction’ for maintaining data

SPV 21 seeks govt help to assert its position regarding KE

5G will be arriving in July next year, says minister

‘Regulatory Sandbox’: SBP issues guidelines

Dar seeks global collaboration for economic prosperity

Receivables of PSO against PIA reach Rs27.5bn

Read more stories