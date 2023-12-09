Toshakhana case: IK’s plea for larger bench referred to CJ

LAHORE: Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court (LHC) referred a petition of former PTI chairman Imran Khan to the chief justice for its disposal by a larger bench challenging the petitioner’s in the Toshakhana case.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan conducted the proceedings at his chamber. He suggested that the matter should be heard by a five-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan already proceeding with a set of petitions of similar nature.

