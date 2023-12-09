A different safari experience

TEXT: Olarro by Hermes retreat by Vittoria in the Masai Mara Deep in the Masai Mara ecosystem sits Olarro Conservancy and Lodge. Olarro is like a bubble where time seems to stand still so you can do what you want, when you want. Enjoy private safaris, quad biking and exquisite bush dining to picnics, sundowners, cultural excursions to a Maasai village, unwinding at the Olarro spa and other special treats. Karibu, enjoy the wonder.

Kayaking at the Mugie Dam

by Ekorian Camp in Laikipia Ekorian Muige Camp is a quaint family friendly camp that offers a variety of activities such as game drives, guided walks, bush meals, camel walks, and picturesque sundowners to keep patrons occupied.

One of these features stands out from the rest – kayaking on the Muige Dam, an experience like no other. Its toe-dipping bliss as you glide through the waters, watching kingfishers dive for their feed. Kayaking takes game viewing and bird watching to another level. The absolute thrill of watching animals come for a drink on hot sunny days, being at the same level as the elephants playing in the water is nothing short of magical

Mount Kenya: Morning Fly Fishing Fun

by Tropic Air in central Kenya Mount Kenya, located deep in the heart of Kenya, is a dormant volcano. With its rugged peaks, glacial valleys and forested slopes, Kenya’s highest mountain is also its most iconic and celebrated natural feature. Lake Michaelson, Lake Ellis, Lake Alice and Fox Tarn are just some of the spots that you can enjoy while here. Almost inaccessible and well off the beaten track, they offer an exciting morning of fly fishing like nowhere else

Suguta Valley; A Day Trip by Helicopter

Within the Great Rift Valley lies the dramatic and diverse landscapes of the Gregory Rift which runs beyond the limits of the Laikipia region. With the freedom of touch down along the way you will fly over crocodile pools, vast salt pans, lava flows, through eroded valleys and eventually over the flamingo-fringed shores of Lake Logipi.

Then with a brief landing on the incredible Suguta sand dunes you will continue to the northern most point of this scenic flight, Lake Turkana – sometimes called the jade sea with its turquoise fresh waters. Our journey brings us back via the Ndoto and Matthews mountains, dominant ranges that rise from the arid plains with misty forests and ancient cycads on its summit. The final leg will have you flying over the wildlife savannah plains of Samburu.

Big Cat Safaris

by Gamewatchers, Nairobi, central and southern Kenya Experience a special journey in some of the best areas in the world to see the majestic big cats. Take in four very diverse habitats and immerse yourself in an authentic wildlife and cultural safari among pioneering and globally recognized conservancies that are engaging communities in a meaningful way.

Guests stay at gold eco-rated facilities and in two of only 49 that make up the green list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) of protected and conserved areas in the world – the global standard of best practice for area-based conservation. Your stay directly helps protect habitat for the big cats while supporting the neighbouring communities. In the conservancies, every tent you stay in is protecting 700 acres of wildlife habitat while limiting the impact to the environment from vehicles to about on vehicle to 1,400 acres. By the end of the eight day experience you will be planning to return – only this time as a stranger no more, but as a friend

The Kenya Sky Safari Classic

by Elewana Collection in southern and central Kenya (Masai Mara, Amboseli and Laikipia)

The Sky Safari Classic is specifically to ensure you enjoy a safari holiday in Kenya where you watch the never-ending circle of life unravel against the backdrop of east Africa’s iconic parks and timeless landscape.

This eight-day safari captures the allure of Kenya’s legendary true essence; marvel at Amboseli’s famed elephants under the majestic peak of Kilimanjaro, lose yourself in the beauty of Meru and be wowed by the finest wildlife viewing in the world.

Sky Safari guests enjoy the comforts of personalised service, luxurious accommodation, while being transported in supreme comfort, safety and convenience aboard Sky Safaris’ own nine-seater executive-class Cessna Caravan. Elewan collection is known for its unique accommodation in iconic locations across Kenya and memorable experiences.

Rhino Tracking

by Borana Conservancy in Laikipia, central Kenya

As part of the wider Lewa-Borana landscape, Borana Conservancy is home to over 200 black and white rhinos. Guests staying in the conservancy can join a team of trained scouts and rangers as they track both black and white rhinos on foot at first light every day. Guests are given the opportunity to get a true behind-the-scenes insight into how the Conservancy is run as well as spending valuable time getting to know the men and women who keep these endangered species safe.

Wilderness in the City Experience

by Nairobi Tented Camp For the city dwellers who have a day or two to spare, an eco-safari under canvas right in the capital city is the way to go. Enjoy viewing wildlife, including four of the big five and often with the city skyline as a backdrop capturing a bucket list shot. It’s the only place to get this. The Nairobi Tented Camp is the only camp within the Nairobi National Park set in an indigenous forest along a stream and hosted with warm Kenyan hospitality. This and so much more can be found 7 km from the city centre. This is the ideal location to reconnect with family and friends while sitting around a campfire listening to the sounds from the wildlife in the forest and sipping on your favorite sundowner all within the capital city.

Cycling in Mara

by Savage Wilderness, Mara, southern Kenya

A new way to explore and experience the Mara is biking. You’ll get to see animals, people and the landscape as you traverse the landscape. For the keen cyclist, this is a once-in-a-life time opportunity to get close to wildebeest during the annual migration. You will also, safely of course, be able to see elephants, lions and the game hosted in the plains giving you a completely different perspective and appreciation for wildlife. Your guides also double up as culinary masters around a campfire under the African night sky. You can also go off the tracks accompanied by Maasai guides to experience savage wilderness, breathtaking experiences, cross rivers, plains and plateaus as part of an unforgettable adventure.

Karisia Walking Safaris

by Karisia Walking Safaris in central Kenya

Ever fancied joining a camel train? Why not immerse yourself in a walking safari in Laikipia with camels while moving with your camp daily. Escape the constraints of a vehicle and lose yourself in the wilderness where the camel train is the only traffic for miles. The walking safaris are guided by Laikipia’s locally born Maasai and Samburu trackers. On foot travelers get to fine tune their senses and experience the country in vivid and exciting detail. The camel safari is anything between 3-15 days and every day is unique and every safari is custom designed to suit guests and their interest. For those desiring the walking and camel experience but do not want to move camp each night, Karissa Walking Safaris has a lovely Tumaren camp where you can walk out from and do camel walks each day.

Rhino Extravaganza at Solio Lodge

by The Safari Collection in Nanyuki, central Kenya

The 45,000 acre Solio Game Reserve is private conservancy with a population of over 200 wild black and white rhinos tucked in between the lofty slopes of Mount Kenya and the peaks of the Aberdares. It is internationally recognised as one of the most successful private rhino-breeding sanctuaries and sightings of up to 40 rhinos at a time are not uncommon. Solio Lodge has custom-designed rooftop safari seating where you can feel completely free as you immerse yourself in nature. Enjoy uninhibited views up close to the rhinos and other wildlife while contributing to the conservation of fragile animal species for future generations. Guests get to enjoy cook-out breakfasts in the wild and spectacular sundowners set against a backdrop of these magnificent, prehistoric-looking creatures. Back at the lodge, five spacious cottages provide the ultimate comfort with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, cracking open fires and freestanding bathtubs.

Black Rhino Tracking with Saruni

by Saruni Rhino Camp in Samburu, northern Kenya

The black rhino tacking experience in Sera Community Conservancy, combined with the chance to stay at a remote camp in the real north, is the ultimate adventure and escape from it all. You get a multifold experience which is an exhilarating walking safari led by local Samburu and the income generated from the conservation fees goes directly to wildlife protection and land preservation. Herds of elephants populate the vast landscape, offering also amazing birdwatching and cultural experiences with the “singing wells of Samburu”.

The Safari Series Experience

by Safari Series in Nanyuki, central Kenya

Experience a one-of-a-kind adventure across beautiful northern Kenya in the ultimate and original safari car, the classic Series 1 Land Rover. At the Safari Series we believe that a true safari cannot be experienced from the back of a car.

We prefer to take the keys, hand hem over to you and let you do the exploring, take the wheel and see where the day takes you. Head up into the hills and end the drive with views of Mount Kenya and enjoy a cold drink as the sun sets in front of you. Another magical day in Kenya.

Warriors Academy with Saruni

by Saruni Mara in Masai Mara, southern Kenya

The Saruni Warriors Academy offers an immersive experience guided by Maasai warriors in the world-renowned Masai Mara ecosystem. This is a fun and educational experience that allows you to explore not only the wildlife but also the lifestyle of one of Africa’s last remaining intact cultures, the Maasai. Saruni Mara Lodge, nestledin the heart of the exclusive private wildlife Mara North Conservancy and is beautifully designed to allow you rest after the event-filled time that you will undoubtedly have during the day.

Breakfast with Giraffes

by Giraffe Manor,The Safari Colections in Nairobi

Where else in the world can you share breakfast with a wild African giraffe, sipping freshly brewed coffee while the tallest animal on the planet hangs out right next to you. Breakfast with giraffes is a heart-thumping, once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Rothschild’s giraffes are incredibly content, peaceful and gentle creatures who are well cared for in their sanctuary. The historic manor house has extraordinary appeal that dates back to the 1930s when visitors first flocked to East Africa to enjoy safaris. A percentage of the room rates go towards conservation of the Rothschild’s giraffes.

