Invest in KENYA: East Africa's Powerhouse

TEXT: Kenya is the largest and most advanced economy in East and Central Africa. Its GDP accounts for more than 50 per cent of the region’s total and in terms of current market prices, its 2014 GDP stood at $58.1 billion.

Kenya’s strong growth prospects are supported by an emerging middle class and an increasing appetite for high-value good and services.

The Investment Environment is Conducive

• Guaranteed repatriation of capital and profits

• Constitutional protection against expropriation

• Investment guarantee against non-commercial risks: ICSID, MIGA and ATIA

• One stop shop facilitation

• Periodic Presidential roundtables with private sector

• Digitization of government services

• National Investment Council chaired by the President to ensure expeditious resolution of bottlenecks in investment

• Facilitative Industrial zone programs - EPZs & SEZs

• Political and macroeconomic stability.

• High labour productivity: a large pool of youthful, trainable and literate workforce

• Globally competitive:

• 1st for five years in a row in financial inclusion

• 1st globally in protection of minority investors

• Nairobi – Africa’s leading business travel destination and hub for impact investors.

• 2nd in Africa in the logistics performance index

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023