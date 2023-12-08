BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
Macron urges Netanyahu to open Gaza crossing

AFP Published December 8, 2023

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to open a major crossing to deliver much-needed aid into Gaza.

The Kerem Shalom checkpoint was responsible for 60 percent of goods getting into the besieged Palestinian territory before October 7 and the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday said he saw promising signs that the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel into the Gaza Strip might be opened soon to allow in aid.

Macron tells Netanyahu ‘too many civilian losses’ in Gaza

In a telephone conversation between the two leaders, Macron also spoke of “the need to protect civilians in Gaza and stressed the importance of achieving a lasting ceasefire”, said the Elysee.

He added that “Israel must take the necessary measures to put an end to the violence committed by settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank”.

The Palestinian Authority says Israeli fire and settler attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 263 Palestinians since the Israel-Hamas war began.

On Saturday, Macron called for “redoubled efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire”, following the end of an initial week-long truce.

He also urged Israel to clarify its objective to destroy Hamas, warning it could take “10 years” of war to achieve.

