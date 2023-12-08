BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
Pakistan issues visa to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to Sindh’s Shadani Darbar

APP Published December 8, 2023

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 104 visas to the Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 12-23 December, APP reported.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affairs, Aizaz Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey, a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said on Friday.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions every year.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promote interfaith harmony, the press release added.

