BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB summons Bushra Bibi on December 11 in Toshakhana case

BR Web Desk Published 08 Dec, 2023 07:38pm

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned the former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi on December 11 in the Toshakhana case.

In a final call-up notice to Bushra Bibi, the anti-graft body directed her to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi office located in Islamabad on Monday, December 11.

The notice said that proceedings have revealed that during her husband Imran Khan’s tenure in the office of the prime minister, she received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts.

Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi till 28th

As per the notice, Bushra Bibi retained one locket with a chain, a pair of ear tops, two rings, and a pair of bracelets in 2019.

In 2020, she kept one necklace, one bracelet, one ring, and a pair of earrings in 2020, it said.

The anti-graft body said that Khan’s wife received one necklace with chain, one pair of earrings, a ring, and a wristwatch in 2021.

NAB Toshakhana case Bushra Bibi

Comments

1000 characters

NAB summons Bushra Bibi on December 11 in Toshakhana case

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

PML-N demands not power, but accountability: Nawaz Sharif

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

Imran’s statement on Afghan refugees an attempt to gain ‘sympathy of Afghan govt’: info minister

ECP issues notice to PTI regarding petitions challenging intra-party polls

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Supporting agriculture sector: SBP greenlights HBL’s Zarai Services

Read more stories