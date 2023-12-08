NAB summons Bushra Bibi on December 11 in Toshakhana case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned the former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi on December 11 in the Toshakhana case.

In a final call-up notice to Bushra Bibi, the anti-graft body directed her to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi office located in Islamabad on Monday, December 11.

The notice said that proceedings have revealed that during her husband Imran Khan’s tenure in the office of the prime minister, she received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts.

As per the notice, Bushra Bibi retained one locket with a chain, a pair of ear tops, two rings, and a pair of bracelets in 2019.

In 2020, she kept one necklace, one bracelet, one ring, and a pair of earrings in 2020, it said.

The anti-graft body said that Khan’s wife received one necklace with chain, one pair of earrings, a ring, and a wristwatch in 2021.