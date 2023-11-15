Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi till 28th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi till November 28 in a case registered against her and others for allegedly submitting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from Toshakhana.

Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case regarding fake receipts, extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi. Khan’s wife appeared in the court along with lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including section 420 for allegedly presenting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from the state’s gift depository known as Toshakhana.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in six different cases registered against him in different police stations till November 28.

Additional Sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing Khan’s bail application approved his bail in six different cases registered against him at Kohsar, Karachi Company, Tarnol, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

The PTI chairman, who is currently imprisoned in cypher, Toshakhana, and Al Qadir Trust cases at Adiala Jail has not been produced before the court.

Police did not report regarding the production of the PTI chairman before the court.

