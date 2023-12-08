BAFL 52.51 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (4.96%)
BIPL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.74%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
DGKC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
FABL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FCCL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (9.53%)
GGL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 130.17 Increased By ▲ 8.83 (7.28%)
HUBC 122.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (12.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.53%)
PAEL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.52%)
PIOC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.81%)
PPL 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
SSGC 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.6%)
TPLP 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TRG 92.85 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,815 Increased By 167.1 (2.51%)
BR30 24,245 Increased By 677 (2.87%)
KSE100 66,224 Increased By 1505.6 (2.33%)
KSE30 22,123 Increased By 529.1 (2.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

BR Web Desk Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 05:49pm

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has announced his exit from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and active politics.

In a statement on Friday, Tarin said he would also resign from his Senate seat.

The former finance czar said he had made the decision on the advice of friends and family, adding that his health had not been well for the past two years.

Tarin was elected to the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a PTI ticket in 2021. He went on to serve as the finance minister from October 2021 to April 2022, when Imran Khan’s government was removed through a no-confidence vote.

A career banker, he worked for the Citi Bank for 22 years ultimately retiring as its country manager in Thailand.

He served as the minister of finance from 2008 to 2019, as part of PM Yousaf Raza Gilani’s cabinet. He ultimately resigned over allegations of conflict of interest.

An alleged audio involving him, Taimur Jhagra and Mohsin Leghari had been leaked in 2022, where they were apparently discussing Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund.

PTI Shaukat Tarin

Comments

1000 characters

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin quits PTI, politics

Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza

Inter-bank: rupee sees 9th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee edges higher against US dollar

ECP issues notice to PTI regarding petitions challenging intra-party polls

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Supporting agriculture sector: SBP greenlights HBL’s Zarai Services

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Oil heads for 7th weekly loss with supply surplus, weak China demand

Pakistan face Abrar’s injury scare ahead of first Australia Test

Read more stories