Dec 08, 2023
Palestinian Authority working with US on postwar plan for Gaza

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 12:35pm
The Palestinian Authority is working with US officials on a plan to run Gaza after the war is over, Bloomberg News reported, citing Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

The preferred outcome of the conflict would be for the Hamas militant group which controls Gaza to become a junior partner under the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), helping to build a new independent state that includes the occupied West Bank, Gaza and East occupied Jerusalem, Ramallah-based Shtayyeh said in an interview to Bloomberg News on Thursday.

“If they (Hamas) are ready to come to an agreement and accept the political platform of the PLO, then there will be room for talk. Palestinians should not be divided,” Shtayyeh said, adding that Israel’s aim to fully defeat Hamas is unrealistic.

US criticizes Israel on Gaza civilian toll as UN to hear ceasefire demand

Israel has vowed to wipe out Iran-backed Hamas after attacked Israeli towns and villages on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and dragging about 240 hostages back into Gaza, according to Israel’s count.

More than 17,170 Palestinians have been killed and 46,000 wounded since Israel began bombarding Gaza in response to the cross-border rampage, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Parvez Dec 08, 2023 01:56pm
Hamas is the excuse.....the objective is to swallow all the land comprising Gaza so that Israel control extends right upto the sea..... previously Israel did exactly this in small steps. It was and is forced occupation.
