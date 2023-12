CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures fell on Friday but the market was still on track to end the week up more than 6%, its biggest weekly gain since June, after the largest US sales to China in years caused a flurry of short-covering.

Soybeans were flat and headed for a fifth consecutive weekly loss, as rains in South America boosted the supply outlook. Corn dipped but eked out a small weekly gain.