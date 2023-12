JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened up on Friday, tracking strength in Dalian vegetable oils and snapping a five-session losing streak.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 1.84%, to 3,770 ringgit ($807.80) in the early trade.

Palm oil falls for fifth straight day on weak rival oils, crude

However, the futures are currently down 2.87% for the week.