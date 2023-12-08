Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.18% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11:30am, the rupee was hovering at 283.60, an increase of Re0.52 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee recorded a marginal increase to settle at 284.12 against the US dollar.

As per a report from Bloomberg, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board will meet on January 11 to consider the final approval to disburse the next $700 million tranche from its current loan programme with Pakistan.

Globally, the broad strength from the yen kept a lid on the US dollar on Friday, which stayed on the defensive ahead of the closely-watched US nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday.

In the broader market, the dollar largely drifted sideways, with currency moves outside of the yen subdued ahead of Friday’s US jobs data.

The US dollar index slipped 0.05% to 103.63, though was on track to gain 0.4% for the week.

That would snap three straight weeks of declines, as the greenback attempts to stem losses from its heavy selloff in November.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were headed for a seventh straight weekly decline on worries over a global supply surplus and weak Chinese demand, although prices recovered ground on Friday after Saudi Arabia and Russia called for more OPEC+ members to join output cuts.

Brent crude futures rose $1.29, or 1.7%, to $75.34 a barrel by 0359 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.11, or 1.6%, to $70.45 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update