BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.19%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.8%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
DFML 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
DGKC 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
FABL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.67%)
FCCL 20.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
GGL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
HBL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (4.33%)
HUBC 122.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.02%)
OGDC 125.20 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3.19%)
PAEL 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
PIBTL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.8%)
PPL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.48%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 70.05 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.48%)
SSGC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.86%)
TPLP 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TRG 93.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.08%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
BR100 6,805 Increased By 157.2 (2.36%)
BR30 24,086 Increased By 517.6 (2.2%)
KSE100 66,155 Increased By 1437 (2.22%)
KSE30 22,130 Increased By 535.8 (2.48%)
Gold heads for first weekly drop in four ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2023 10:19am

Gold prices were on track for their first weekly fall in four after the dollar firmed, although they traded steadily on Friday ahead of a key US jobs data to gauge the potential of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as March.

Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $2,031.31 per ounce by 0419 GMT.

Bullion, however, fell nearly 2% for the week so far. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,048.00.

Bullion scaled an all-time peak of $2,135.40 on Monday on elevated bets for a rate cut by the US Fed, before dropping more than $100 on uncertainty over the cut’s timing.

The dollar index was on track to snap a third straight weekly loss, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Gold remains well-supported above $2,006 per ounce level, but a stronger-than-expected payrolls data could put this support level in jeopardy, said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Data this week suggested that the US labor market was gradually losing momentum as higher borrowing costs curb demand in the broader economy.

Traders now look forward to US non-farm payrolls report for November due at 1330 GMT, which expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs last month.

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Markets were pricing in a 65% chance of a rate cut as soon as March, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed, but a Reuters poll saw rates unchanged until at least July.

Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion.

Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $2,019 to $2,039 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.84 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.7% to $913.40 and palladium also inched 0.7% higher to $975.88 per ounce.

