BAFL 51.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.96%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.45%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HBL 122.80 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.2%)
HUBC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
OGDC 124.05 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.24%)
PAEL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
TRG 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,731 Increased By 83 (1.25%)
BR30 23,838 Increased By 269.5 (1.14%)
KSE100 65,480 Increased By 762.1 (1.18%)
KSE30 21,895 Increased By 300.9 (1.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-08

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Naveed Butt Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 10:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised Rs302.63billion (31.86 percent), including Rs26.25 billion foreign exchange component, in July to November 2023-24 against Rs950 billion total budgeted allocation for development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the Ministry of Finance’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives authorised 15 percent funds for the first quarter, 20 per cent for the second quarter, 25 per cent for the third quarter, and 40 per cent for the fourth quarter under the PSDP 2023-24.

According to data available on the website of the ministry, the ministry authorised Rs239.31 billion (36.4 per cent) including 12.7 billion foreign aid for development projects of various federal ministries, divisions and other departments against Rs653.2 billion budgeted allocations for the financial year 2023-24.

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

There are a total of Rs117.24billion expenditures on development projects from July-November 2023 against Rs300.9 billion authorisation.

The ministry authorised Rs61.344 billion including 13.56 billion foreign aid out of Rs211.78 billion budgeted for the National Highways Authority (NHA) and power sector (NTDC/PEPCO) for development projects.

A total of Rs41.997 billion has been authorised out of Rs156.5 billion for development projects of the NHA and Rs19.35 billion out of Rs55.3 billion for the power sector(NTDC/PEPCO) for the first four months of the current year.

According to the data, a total of Rs61.28 billion has been authorised out of Rs90.12 billion budgeted allocations for development projects for the Cabinet Division while Rs27.2 billion has been expended. A total of Rs1.91 billion was authorised out of Rs5.45 billion for development projects of the Aviation Division, Rs1.42 billion for the Climate Change Division, Rs2.975 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs43.27 billion for Provincial and Special Areas (previously, under FD/KA&GB), Rs2.1 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs11.56 billion for Railway Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs3.48 billion out Rs9.95 billion budgeted allocation for the Interior Division, Rs3.177 billion out of Rs13.1 billion for National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs1.12 billion for Defence Division, Rs560 million for Defence Production Division, Rs14.24 billion out of Rs40.68 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs7.35 billion for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs505.25 million for Maritimes Affairs Division, Rs2.8 billion for Science and Technological Research Division, Rs1.13 billion for Finance Division, Rs777.73 million for Petroleum Division, and Rs38.675billion out of Rs110.5 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of Water Resources Division etc.

A total of Rs1.978 billion out of Rs70 billion budgeted allocations has been authorised for the prime minister’s initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ministry of finance development projects PSDP NTDC cabinet division Ministry of Planning

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories