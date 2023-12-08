Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised Rs302.63billion (31.86 percent), including Rs26.25 billion foreign exchange component, in July to November 2023-24 against Rs950 billion total budgeted allocation for development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the Ministry of Finance’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives authorised 15 percent funds for the first quarter, 20 per cent for the second quarter, 25 per cent for the third quarter, and 40 per cent for the fourth quarter under the PSDP 2023-24.

According to data available on the website of the ministry, the ministry authorised Rs239.31 billion (36.4 per cent) including 12.7 billion foreign aid for development projects of various federal ministries, divisions and other departments against Rs653.2 billion budgeted allocations for the financial year 2023-24.

Govt likely to drop 137 PSDP nonstarters

There are a total of Rs117.24billion expenditures on development projects from July-November 2023 against Rs300.9 billion authorisation.

The ministry authorised Rs61.344 billion including 13.56 billion foreign aid out of Rs211.78 billion budgeted for the National Highways Authority (NHA) and power sector (NTDC/PEPCO) for development projects.

A total of Rs41.997 billion has been authorised out of Rs156.5 billion for development projects of the NHA and Rs19.35 billion out of Rs55.3 billion for the power sector(NTDC/PEPCO) for the first four months of the current year.

According to the data, a total of Rs61.28 billion has been authorised out of Rs90.12 billion budgeted allocations for development projects for the Cabinet Division while Rs27.2 billion has been expended. A total of Rs1.91 billion was authorised out of Rs5.45 billion for development projects of the Aviation Division, Rs1.42 billion for the Climate Change Division, Rs2.975 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs43.27 billion for Provincial and Special Areas (previously, under FD/KA&GB), Rs2.1 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, and Rs11.56 billion for Railway Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs3.48 billion out Rs9.95 billion budgeted allocation for the Interior Division, Rs3.177 billion out of Rs13.1 billion for National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs1.12 billion for Defence Division, Rs560 million for Defence Production Division, Rs14.24 billion out of Rs40.68 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs7.35 billion for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs505.25 million for Maritimes Affairs Division, Rs2.8 billion for Science and Technological Research Division, Rs1.13 billion for Finance Division, Rs777.73 million for Petroleum Division, and Rs38.675billion out of Rs110.5 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of Water Resources Division etc.

A total of Rs1.978 billion out of Rs70 billion budgeted allocations has been authorised for the prime minister’s initiatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023