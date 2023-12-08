Illegal foreigners hurting economy, security: COAS

ISLAMABAD: General Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS) has said illegal foreigners were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy, adding that the decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan.

During his visit to Peshawar, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of illegal foreigners, and socio-economic developments in the newly merged districts.

The COAS interacted with the officers and soldiers who have displayed gallant actions during different counter-terrorism operations.

The COAS lauded their heroic and exemplary feats and said, “Nation takes pride and acknowledges the accomplishments of its Armed Forces. Pakistan is destined to succeed and Pakistan Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood, InshaAllah”.

The COAS also had an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1).

He lauded the support of the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to the security forces resulting in stability in the province and materialisation of progress on projects of socio-economic development.

Linking prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the COAS emphasised that nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.

The COAS also highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in the newly merged districts.

While talking about the repatriation of illegal foreigners, he said, “illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms.” Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

