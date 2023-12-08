BAFL 51.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.96%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.45%)
FABL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
OGDC 124.05 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.24%)
PAEL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
TELE 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
TRG 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,734 Increased By 85.5 (1.29%)
BR30 23,847 Increased By 279 (1.18%)
KSE100 65,503 Increased By 784.9 (1.21%)
KSE30 21,903 Increased By 308.9 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-08

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: With majority of mainstream political parties censuring the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over what they dub is the electoral entity’s failure in assuring them ‘a level playing field’ against the backdrop of the upcoming general polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has appealed to the public not to “heed the baseless rumours regarding the elections.”

He also appealed to the people to fully participate in the electoral process, in his message in connection with the National Voter’s Day on Thursday.

“The people should remember that they have the power to vote in their hands— use this power keeping in view your future and that of your children,” he said in a statement.

General elections: Ministry of Finance releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Raja said the ECP is fully ready and determined for holding free, fair and peaceful elections.

The CEC’s statement comes at a time when the ECP is faced with mounting criticism from mainstream political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami National Party (ANP) over denial of level playing field.

Earlier on Monday, Convenor MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui alleged that the electoral team working under the leadership of the CEC was “compromised”— and that the ECP “worsened” the mistakes in the freshly completed delimitation drive - instead of rectifying them. Siddiqui told this to the media after senior MQM-P leaders, led by him, met the CEC over the political party’s concerns regarding the delimitation of constituencies of the assemblies for the general elections in Sindh.

Apart from MQM-P, other political parties especially PTI, PPP, JI and ANP have repeatedly lambasted the ECP over alleged denial of level playing field.

On Wednesday, in a move that raised eyebrows, the ECP decided to hold the contempt trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, instead of ECP headquarters, after the caretaker federal government declined to accept the poll body’s order to bring Khan to the ECP in the contempt case.

Different public and political circles have lambasted the ECP and the caretaker government for their inability in ensuring foolproof security to a former PM, and that too in the federal capital, for holding his trial at the ECP headquarters instead of jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

elections ECP polls Political Parties CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja Elections in Pakistan level playing field

Comments

1000 characters

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories