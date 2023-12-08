BAFL 51.51 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2.96%)
BIPL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 19.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 78.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.45%)
FABL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
HBL 122.80 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.2%)
HUBC 122.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
LOTCHEM 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
OGDC 124.05 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.24%)
PAEL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
PIOC 116.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
PPL 113.80 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.75%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 69.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
SSGC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
TPLP 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.57%)
TRG 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.21%)
UNITY 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.84%)
BR100 6,731 Increased By 83 (1.25%)
BR30 23,838 Increased By 269.5 (1.14%)
KSE100 65,480 Increased By 762.1 (1.18%)
KSE30 21,895 Increased By 300.9 (1.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-08

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Recorder Report Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 10:04am

LAHORE: Sugar millers have claimed that production and sale of sugar below its costs of production has become increasingly unviable and unsustainable for the sugar industry to continue the current crushing season without incurring huge losses and any such deterrent can compel a sugar mill to close abruptly for causes beyond its control.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) spokesman on Thursday alleged that the sugar industry of Pakistan had been under severe crisis for past many years and sugar manufacturers were constantly compelled to conduct business in an environment unprecedented in any other agro-based industry where the minimum fixed price of sugarcane was determined by provincial governments while the mills were forced to sell sugar at subdued rates to facilitate the consumers at an ex-mill price determined by market forces.

On the other hand, the mills were compelled to sell sugar below its production costs to ensure timely payments to growers and fulfill its working capital requirements.

CCP issues show-cause notices to eight sugar mills

Current sugar prices had been negatively impacted by last season’s carryover stocks due to minimal exports against surplus of one million metric tonnes valuing one billion dollars and unlawful restrictions imposed on inter-provincial movement of sugar to deficit provinces. Any intervention or support by the government to permit exports or purchase of surplus sugar stocks by Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), to be kept as strategic reserves, was not forthcoming in spite of repeated requests.

The PSMA claimed sugarcane was a major raw material and cost component (about 80%) of sugar production. For crushing season 2023-24, its minimum support price fixed by the provincial government had an increase of 33 percent in Punjab and 41 percent in Sindh.

Sugar mills were already facing liquidity crunch due to squeeze on credit lines and increase in mark-up rates, wages, prices of imported chemicals, transportation costs and other high inflationary trends in last two years. Cost of production of sugar has increased manifold while currently the ex-mill price of sugar has gone down much below its cost of production.

Production and sale of sugar below its costs of production had increasingly become unviable and unsustainable for the sugar industry to continue the current crushing season without incurring huge losses and any such deterrent can compel a sugar mill to close abruptly for causes beyond its control.

“Sugar mills started crushing season on the due date and cane payments to the growers are being made regularly but the issues confronting the manufacturers are increasing with each passing day.

Sugar industry requests the government for an early rescue from its closing down in near future due to huge operational losses,“ spokesman of the Association concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

sugar mills sugar production TCP PSMA sugar industry Sugar millers Sugar prices

Comments

1000 characters

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

Read more stories