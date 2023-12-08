Bilawal says he’s ‘only’ politician whose ‘hands are clean’

SHANGLA: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing at workers’ convention in Shangla said that he is grateful to the jiyalas for conveying to the world that the Shangla Valley is alive with the slogan of “Jiye Bhutto”. Today too, the jiyalas and brothers of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto are steadfast on her ideology to complete her incomplete mission.

Chairman Bilawal said that the onus of putting an end to the traditional politics of hate and division, while establishing a “rule of the people”, is on the people themselves. They should support the party of the martyrs and the symbol of the arrow to complete the incomplete mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed

“Just as the people have now witnessed all the politicians of the country, I too have seen them closely”, Chairman Bilawal said. Their politics is deeply entrenched in hate and division. We have to introduce a new form of politics, with the people being the sole priority. We need to think about the progress of the labourers and farmers, not the elite class.

The economy can no longer run just to benefit the elite, it has to benefit the poor. Bilawal said that he is the sole politician who has been doing politics since the age of 19. He has served as the youngest Foreign Minister of the country for 18 months, and his hands are clean of any wrongdoing.

The country is riddled with woes, be it the heightened polarisation in politics or the economic crisis which keeps on worsening. In this situation, the traditional politicians of the country are adamant on continuing the politics of hate, ego and division.

They have made politics a means of carrying out personal vendetta instead of letting it be a platform for difference of opinion. They have no interest in solving the problems of the people.

The ever-increasing inflation, poverty and unemployment are the most important issues for my brothers and sisters, but the least for our fellow politicians.

The political parties of the country are not thinking of the people or the future of the country.

“I would like to convey to the youngsters and students of the country that it is the PPP that has helped the country emerge from deep turmoil in the past, and today too is the sole party that can provide “Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan”, all while considering poverty and price-hike its opponents, not other political parties”, Chairman Bilawal said.

Addressing the youngsters, Chairman Bilawal asked them to learn about the difference in Shangla before and after Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“It is extremely difficult to keep one’s hands clean in politics, and mine are devoid of the stains of corruption or the blood of the people”, Chairman Bilawal said. We have an entire plan to double the wages within 5 years. We proved in the past too that the PPP made the most increase in the wages of the people.

Now too, we plan on reaching our target of doubling wages within 5 years, as this is the only way to combat poverty. This is not an unattainable feat, as we only need to provide the labourers and farmers with their rightfully earned income that they deserve. We should give them the same rates that we give international farmers.

Addressing the young population, Chairman Bilawal said that every politician promises employment, but the PPP’s record is testament of the fact that for us, it is not just a slogan but a fact. Cases were made against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by Nawaz Sharif’s Accountability Bureau and Saif ur Rehman for giving employment to the people. During a hearing, she was accused of providing employment to the people, to which she responded by saying that “If providing employment to the people is crime, I am willing to commit it again and again”.

Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP will initiate projects based on public-private partnership as it has done successfully in Sindh so that the people can progress. We will hold the investors accountable for the happiness and wellbeing of the labourers.

Youngsters who were told that they would attain jobs and be able to support their families after acquiring education, are now being pushed from pillar to post for employment. Providing employment to the youngsters in the country or abroad is the responsibility of the state.

The PPP is going to come to power, and we introduced the BISP in the past to support the poorest of women in the country financially. This time, we are working on providing a “Youth Card” to the youngsters, so that the process of getting employment is made easier.

Chairman Bilawal said that the most difficult time for the youngsters is when they have attained degrees but do not have the experience to bag jobs.

This is why, through the “Youth Card” we are going to provide them with paid internships, as well as a stipend along with a one-year experience, Chairman Bilawal expressed his resolve. Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had provided a plethora of opportunities for the youth, and we are going to follow his footsteps by providing vocational and language training so that our youngsters can work all over the globe if they wish to do so.

