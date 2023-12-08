Resettlement of Afghans in US: Top US diplomat arrives

ISLAMABAD: The United States Special Representative on Afghanistan Tom West arrived here on a two-day visit Thursday to hold talks with Pakistani officials focusing Afghanistan and the resettlement of Afghan nationals in the United States who worked for them prior to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

The top US diplomat will be in Pakistan from 7-9 December. On Thursday, Tom West held a meeting with Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador (retired) Asif Durrani and discussed with him issues pertaining to Afghanistan.

“It was a pleasure receiving Amb Tom West, US’ Special Representative for Afghanistan, this afternoon. We touched upon various issues in Afghanistan and the international response to it. Both sides emphasized more coordination and cooperation,” Durrani said in a statement on the social media platform, X.

