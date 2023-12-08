Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday regained some value on the local market but silver was unchanged, traders said. Gold prices went up by Rs800 to Rs218900 per tola and Rs685 to Rs187671 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2050 per ounce, which the local market further adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.97 per ounce, traders said.

