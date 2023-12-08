JI files contempt plea against Sindh CM, others

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Thursday filed a constitutional petition at the Sindh High Court, seeking proceedings for the alleged contempt of court against the interim chief minister and the top provincial bureaucracy.

The petitioner, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief after submitting the petition to the court told media about his party’s legal move, saying that the transitional government has neither ended the interim period in the UC committees, nor devolved all powers, despite the courts orders.

He sought a contempt of court hearing against the CM, Sindh local government minister and chief secretary.

