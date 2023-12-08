BAFL 51.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.44%)
BIPL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
DFML 19.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
DGKC 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.48%)
FABL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.98%)
FCCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.23%)
FFL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HBL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.37%)
HUBC 122.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.96%)
MLCF 42.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 123.53 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.81%)
PAEL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PIOC 116.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
PPL 112.87 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.91%)
PRL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (7.51%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
SSGC 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
TPLP 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.91%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
UNITY 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
BR100 6,725 Increased By 77.5 (1.17%)
BR30 23,820 Increased By 251.9 (1.07%)
KSE100 65,384 Increased By 666.4 (1.03%)
KSE30 21,857 Increased By 262.8 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-08

PTM chief given into police remand for seven days

Fazal Sher Published 08 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, handed over Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen to police on a seven-day physical remand.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) produced Pashteen amid tight security arrangements before the ATC judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain for obtaining his physical remand in a case registered on charges of attacking police.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pashteen was arrested in Balochistan’s Chaman area on December 4.

Later, he was handed over to the capital police as he was wanted to police in different cases.

The city police registered two first information reports (FIR) against Pashteen and others at Islamabad’s Tarnol police station and CTD police station on August 20 after making an alleged controversial statement at the PTM’s rally at Tarnol on August 18.

At the start of the hearing, Abdul Qadir, the investigation officer (IO) of the case requested the court to grant 14 days of physical remand of the accused toinvestigate the suspect as well as to carry out his photogrammetry and voice matching test.

Musaddiq Aziz, Pashteen’s counsel, while arguing before the court, said that there were no grounds for handing him over to the police. He said that holding rallies is the right of his client.

Pashteen’s vehicle was fired at in Balochistan, he claimed, adding that his client was kidnapped from Chaman, Balochistan and produced before the court after three days.

The court after hearing the arguments of both parties approved Pashteen’s seven-day physical remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ATC Anti Terrorism Court PTM police remand PTM chief

Comments

1000 characters

PTM chief given into police remand for seven days

IMF Executive Board to meet Jan 11 on Pakistan’s loan programme: report

PM urges business community to take advantage of SIFC

Jul-Nov period: Rs302.63bn authorised for projects under PSDP

Body to probe smuggling of Afghan transit trade goods

LSG Hydro Power Project: Nepra weighs up grant of concurrence application filed by Korean co

Conversion of plant to Thar coal: JPCL CEO asks PD to take informed decision

Candidates in the election fray: CEC vows to ensure a level playing field

Article 99 of UN Charter: Pakistan welcomes UN chief’s decision

Final touches being given to ‘space’ policy

PSMA concerned at ‘unsustainable’ production costs

Read more stories