PTM chief given into police remand for seven days

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, handed over Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen to police on a seven-day physical remand.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) produced Pashteen amid tight security arrangements before the ATC judge Abul Hasnat Mohammad Zulqarnain for obtaining his physical remand in a case registered on charges of attacking police.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pashteen was arrested in Balochistan’s Chaman area on December 4.

Later, he was handed over to the capital police as he was wanted to police in different cases.

The city police registered two first information reports (FIR) against Pashteen and others at Islamabad’s Tarnol police station and CTD police station on August 20 after making an alleged controversial statement at the PTM’s rally at Tarnol on August 18.

At the start of the hearing, Abdul Qadir, the investigation officer (IO) of the case requested the court to grant 14 days of physical remand of the accused toinvestigate the suspect as well as to carry out his photogrammetry and voice matching test.

Musaddiq Aziz, Pashteen’s counsel, while arguing before the court, said that there were no grounds for handing him over to the police. He said that holding rallies is the right of his client.

Pashteen’s vehicle was fired at in Balochistan, he claimed, adding that his client was kidnapped from Chaman, Balochistan and produced before the court after three days.

The court after hearing the arguments of both parties approved Pashteen’s seven-day physical remand.

