Bilawal wants to use 18th Amendment as a slogan to create ‘mistrust’: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif is determined to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis and to provide relief to the masses crushed by soaring inflation.

This was stated by the PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan while talking to the media here on Thursday.

Regarding a statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the PML-N leader said that Bilawal wanted to use it as a political slogan to create mistrust. He made it clear that the PML-N is committed to decentralising the powers to the maximum.

The PML-N manifesto would also envisage strengthening of the federating units, he said, adding: “We also wanted to decentralise the powers from provincial to district and tehsil levels.”

Answering a question, he said that the PML-N supremo’s tour of Sindh has so far not been scheduled but he would soon undertake this tour. He added that no meeting has so far been scheduled between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

To another query, he said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman or his party had never shown intention to become the President of Pakistan; they would see when he so desired.

Responding to a question, he said that the PML-N is ready for the elections scheduled on February 8. “The PML-N parliamentary board is holding meetings in which the party candidates for the forthcoming elections are being finalised. The PML-N have six to eight candidates in each constituency, everybody is respectable for the party, but only one candidate can contest on the party ticket in each constituency,” he added.

To a query, he said that the PML-N has finalised its candidates from Jhang and NA-110; Maulana Asif Moavia has been chosen.

Terming the PTI’s social media as total fraud, he said that the PTI founder defamed the political culture and spread hatred. He advised the sitting PTI Chairman to lead the party into the mainstream.

He said that those who hatched a conspiracy against the country on May 9 must face the law. “Under the cover of elections, the PTI wanted to wrap up its crimes, but it would not happen,” he said.

Moreover, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, while talking to the media after interviewing the party candidates from district Nankana Sahib, advised the PTI to abstain from boycotting the February 8 general elections.

“We too had contested the general elections in the absence of Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding: “There must not be any delay in elections, as the country will be stable with the induction of elected government.”

Responding to a query, he said that the election atmosphere will prevail across the country after the announcement of the election schedule. He further said that the former PTI Chairman behaved like a dictator and was not ready to listen to anybody.

Expressing reservations over delimitations, he said that in the 2018 general elections, his constituency was bifurcated into three parts but now it has been divided into four parts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to party leaders said they will ensure equitable distribution of resources among the provinces.

“The PML-N is the biggest of all the political parties in the country and is the symbol of the country’s development and the centre’s strength,” Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz Sharif assured that the PML-N will control the ballooning inflation if his party voted into power.

